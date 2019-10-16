Expand / Collapse search

Multi-passenger van overturns, killing 3, injuring 8 in Chester County

Chester County
Three people have died and multiple people were injured following a crash in Chester County.

NEW GARDEN TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a multi-passenger van overturned, killing three people and sending eight others to hospitals in New Garden Township, Chester County. 

It happened southbound on Route 1 just north of Newark Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say three of the 11 occupants were dead. The others were taken to two hospitals, where there was no immediate information about their conditions. 

US-1 southbound is currently closed between SR-82 and the Toughkenamon exit.  The closure is expected to last through the evening rush hour as police continue to investigate. 

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.