Multi-vehicle crash on Lincoln Drive in East Falls: reports

An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood Thursday night.

What we know:

At around 9:30 p.m., reports say a crash occurred on Lincoln Drive near Gypsy Lane.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

SKYFOX was live over the scene which showed two cars in the middle of the road.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.