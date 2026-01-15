Multi-vehicle crash on Lincoln Drive in East Falls: reports

Expand / Collapse search

Published  January 15, 2026 10:44pm EST
SKYFOX was live over a scene in Wissahickon where a multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood Thursday night. 

What we know:

At around 9:30 p.m., reports say a crash occurred on Lincoln Drive near Gypsy Lane. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. 

SKYFOX was live over the scene which showed two cars in the middle of the road. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation.  

