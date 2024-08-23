Multiple cars involved in violent crash in Hatboro

At least three cars were involved in a violent crash Friday night in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

Emergency crews were called to the area of County Line Road and Madison Avenue around 8 p.m.

It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries in the crash.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports from witnesses that two SUVs and a Chevy Camaro were involved in the crash.

Those who saw the crash and aftermath firsthand said one of the SUVs was pushed against a utility pole.

A stretch of County Line Road will remain closed as authorities investigate the crash.