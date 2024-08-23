Expand / Collapse search

Multiple cars involved in violent crash in Hatboro

Published  August 23, 2024 10:30pm EDT
Montgomery County
Witnesses say at least three cars, including 2 SUVs and a Chevy Camaro, were involved in the crash.

HATBORO, Pa. - At least three cars were involved in a violent crash Friday night in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. 

Emergency crews were called to the area of County Line Road and Madison Avenue around 8 p.m.

It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries in the crash. 

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports from witnesses that two SUVs and a Chevy Camaro were involved in the crash.

Those who saw the crash and aftermath firsthand said one of the SUVs was pushed against a utility pole. 

A stretch of County Line Road will remain closed as authorities investigate the crash.