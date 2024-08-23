Multiple cars involved in violent crash in Hatboro
HATBORO, Pa. - At least three cars were involved in a violent crash Friday night in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
Emergency crews were called to the area of County Line Road and Madison Avenue around 8 p.m.
It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries in the crash.
FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports from witnesses that two SUVs and a Chevy Camaro were involved in the crash.
Those who saw the crash and aftermath firsthand said one of the SUVs was pushed against a utility pole.
A stretch of County Line Road will remain closed as authorities investigate the crash.