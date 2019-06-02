Multiple homes condemned after storm tears through Bucks County

Multiple Cryoden homes were condemned Sunday after severe weather rolled through the Bucks County neighborhood.

The Red Cross is assisting families along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue who are now seeking shelter.

Residents are seeking shelter after severe weather tore through Croydon, Bucks County, on Sunday.

Trees crushed roofs and strong wind gusts tore roofs from homes, leaving at least three condemned due to structural damage. A fourth is set to be examined by inspectors Monday.

At the storm's peak, 900 PECO cusomers were without power. As of Monday morning, 117 custmers remain without power.