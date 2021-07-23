Multiple injuries reported after SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia

Officials say at least six people have been injured after a SEPTA bus collided with a pickup truck and veered into a used car lot Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

SEPTA says a Route 47 bus was traveling northbound on 5th Street when it crashed into a truck and ran off the road into a parking lot.

SEPTA says multiple people have been hurt after a bus and truck collided Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Footage from the crash scene shows the SEPTA bus crashed through a wrought iron fence and into several parked cars. The crash also left several downed wires in its wake.

SEPTA did not provide information on the extent of the injuries.

