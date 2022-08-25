Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people hurt in roller coaster incident at Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Multiple people reported back pain after riding a roller coaster at a New Jersey Six Flags on Thursday, according to a park official. 

Emergency crews responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township around 7:30 p.m. when the incident happened aboard the El Toro roller coaster. 

A spokesperson for the park said five people were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. 

The park didn't say what might have caused the rider's injuries. 

El Toro has been closed for inspection.