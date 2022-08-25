Multiple people hurt in roller coaster incident at Six Flags Great Adventure

Multiple people reported back pain after riding a roller coaster at a New Jersey Six Flags on Thursday, according to a park official.

Emergency crews responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township around 7:30 p.m. when the incident happened aboard the El Toro roller coaster.

A spokesperson for the park said five people were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.

The park didn't say what might have caused the rider's injuries.

El Toro has been closed for inspection.