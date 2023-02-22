Orlando journalist killed, 3 others shot in Pine Hills neighborhood, deputies say

A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman early Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, is now suspected of killing an Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl, and injuring another journalist and the girl's mom, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Sheriff Mina told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that a news crew with Spectrum News 13 who were covering the Wednesday morning shooting were shot in their vehicle. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one has died, he said. The other remains in critical condition.

A 9-year-old girl and her mom were shot nearby in their home, Sheriff Mina said. During the press conference, Sheriff Mina confirmed that the 9-year-old girl has died. Her mom is at the hospital in critical condition, Sheriff Mina said.

The 19-year-old suspect has been detained. A motive in the shootings is not known.

Video from SKYFOX showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles over the neighborhood, as well as an ambulance and a fire truck. FOX 35's Marie Edinger recorded video of an Orange County forensics van showing up to the shooting scene.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Orange County deputies responded to Hileah Street in the same Pine Hills neighborhood is response to reports of a shooting. A woman in her 20s was found shot, and died at the scene, deputies said. Details about that shooting, including the woman's name, have not been released.

