Man wanted for homicide arrested after barricade situation in Plymouth Meeting

A man wanted for homicide was arrested Wednesday after barricading himself inside a home for hours in Plymouth Meeting.

Montgomery County SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 1900 block of Johnson Road.

Negotiators from the Montgomery County SWAT – Central team spent more than five hours negotiating with Willie Floyd Singletary III attempting to convince him to peacefully surrender.

Authorities say Singletary repeatedly threatened the lives of law enforcement and also threatened to light the house on fire. Hours later, he exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The preliminary investigation into Singletary revealed that he is currently wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for homicide, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

