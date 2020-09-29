Murdered Simon Gratz graduate and star athlete remembered during vigil

A sea of family, friends and former teammates of 19-year-old Ross Carter marched from his home to the place where someone took his life. They carried a banner displaying his Simon Gratz Bulldogs jersey number where he played ball and graduated last June.

"When I say Ross you say Ross,” the crowd chanted.

His mother Ebony Brown led the march arriving to hundreds of people already there for her son.

"I'm humbled. Just to know that my son was loved," she said. Ross is remembered by most who spoke as fun-loving and always happy.

"He always got in trouble for playing too much, class clown and he wanted to see everybody happy," said Brown. It was last Friday just before 9:30 that night that police say someone fired shots on the 1800 block of West Juniata street in Hunting Park. Police say Ross was shot twice in the head and died at the hospital the next day.

"Put the guns down. This was senseless. It had nothing to do with my son whatever was going on. It had nothing to do with them kids," said his mother. Lynard Stewart is the head coach of Simon Gratz basketball and calls Ross one of his brightest stars and remembers his last game.

"Pandemic hit and February was last game of state championship, obviously some things Ross needed to get in order himself but he was headed to school, he was going to be a spectacular kid. He had so much potential as a kid, young adult and even as an athlete," said Stewart. Brown struggles thinking her son should have been headed to college.

"It's beyond belief to me. It hasn't registered yet to me," she said.

A 24-year-old man was also shot once in the hip a long with Ross and is in stable condition. No arrest or weapon has been recovered in Ross's murder.

