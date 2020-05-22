Murphy boosts NJ's outdoor gathering limit from 10 to 25

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he is lifting the limit on outdoor gatherings from 10 people to 25 and that Memorial Day cookouts can go forward if people maintain social distancing.

Public and private campgrounds may also reopen, Murphy said during a news conference in Trenton, citing continuing positive trends in the state's coronavirus data.

He says indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people.

New Jersey reported about 1,400 new positive cases overnight putting the overall figure at about 153,000.

There were 146 deaths reported overnight, pushing the death toll to 10,985.

