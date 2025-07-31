Philadelphia weather: Strong storms to bring welcomed relief from oppressive heat wave

The Brief Strong storms on Thursday will help knock down oppressively humid conditions in Philadelphia in time for the weekend. Forecasters expect storm activity to ramp up in Philadelphia and the suburbs in the late afternoon through the nighttime. Temps will only reach the mid-70s in the wake of the storms on Friday, then become more seasonable over the weekend.



Forecasters are bracing for strong storms that will bring a much-needed break from the oppressive heat that's gripped the region over the last several days.

Temperatures in the wake of the storms on Friday will only reach the mid-70s ahead of a sunny and seasonable weekend in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

What we know:

The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially significant flash flooding" from a round of afternoon and evening rain.

Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor are expected to bear the brunt of the rainfall, with numerous flash floods possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Flash Flood Watch, including areas along the New Jersey coastline.

Forecasters warn that some storms could turn severe at times, with strong winds and periods of thunder and lightning possible.

The chance of rain in Philadelphia will start to increase after lunchtime and hit a peak at 3 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. after a brief lull.

Less than an inch of rain is expected in Philadelphia with higher rainfall totals in northern areas like Trenton where over 2 inches of rain is forecasted.

What's next:

The payoff from Thursday's storms is a much cooler Friday followed by a sunny and seasonable weekend.

Highs on Friday will only reach the mid-70s, before leaping up to more seasonable temps in the 80s over the weekend.

What you can do:

Stay up-to-date on the latest forecasts from the FOX 29 Weather Authority by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.