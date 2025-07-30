2 children, rec center employee among 4 shot in West Philly: officials

The Brief Two children, a teen and a rec center employee were all victims in a shooting at a West Philly rec center. Philadelphia police are reviewing video surveillance in regard to the quadruple shooting.



Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near a West Philly rec center that left a teen in critical condition, while two children and a rec center employee were also injured.

What we know:

Philadelphia police were called to the intersection of South 56th and Christian streets Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said four people were shot, two of whom were children. Those two kids, ages 10 and 11, sustained graze wounds. A rec center employee also sustained graze wounds during the violent incident.

A teen between the ages of 17 and 20, was shot multiple times and is in extremely critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Commissioner Bethel explained that a fight broke out at the shooting location earlier in the day and was broken up by rec center staff.

Those involved in the fight returned to the location later in the day and opened fire on people not in the pool, but on 56th Street.