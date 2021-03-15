Murphy names civil rights division head to high court

article

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated Rachel Wainer Apter to be an associate justice of the state Supreme Court.

Murphy made the announcement Monday. Apter would fill the seat of Jaynee LaVecchia, who has said she plans to retire this summer.

Apter now leads the civil rights division within the state attorney general’s office. Before that she served as counsel to the attorney general.

LaVecchia announced recently that she would be retiring from the high court after more than two decades when the term ends in August.

