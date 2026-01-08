Murphy signs legislation aimed at restricting cell phone use in New Jersey schools

The Brief Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that requires grade schools to implement policies that restrict the use of cell phones and internet-enabled devices in K-12 public schools across the Garden State. The sweeping legislation will be guided by to-be-announced guidelines issued by the Commissioner of Education, and won't go into effect until the 2026-2027 school year. Some schools, like Woodbury Junior-Senior High School, have already enforced policies that limit students' cell phone use and have reported an improved learning environment.



Grade schools in New Jersey will soon be required to adopt policies that restrict the use of cell phones or other internet-enabled devices starting next academic year.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Thursday to make schools phone-free, calling it "a sensible policy that will make a world of difference for our children."

What we know:

The newly-signed legislation will cover public schools grades K-12 and won't go into effect until the 2026-2027 academic year.

The Commissioner of Education will share guidelines on restricting students' use of cell phones and internet-enabled devices during school hours, including on the school bus and during school-sanctioned events. Boards of education in the Garden State then must adopt policies that align with those guidelines.

In anticipation of the to-be-announced guidelines, the Department of Education is expected to update its report on student use of internet-enable devices. This update, officials say, will provide a "roadmap for creating safer, more focused learning environments."

What they're saying:

Incoming Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she "looks forward to implementing this important legislation."

"Our young people are facing a mental health crisis – but, we all know that when children put the screens down, their mental health and academic results improve," she said. ""I applaud the Governor for taking a big step to protect our kids by making schools a safe, phone-free place to learn."

ILLUSTRATION - 08 April 2025, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: A schoolchild sits at a desk with school materials and holds a smartphone in his hands. (Staged scene). Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Murphy administration pointed to research that they say shows how limiting cell phone use leads to improved test scores among struggling students and reduces mental health risks related to excessive social media use.

"By reducing digital distractions and fostering healthier school climates, New Jersey is taking steps to ensure that every classroom is a place for learning, connection, and growth," the Murphy administration said.

Local perspective:

Gov. Murphy rallied support for his now-newly signed phone-free schools legislation during a visit to Woodbury Junior-Senior High School last February.

"The presence of cell phones in our schools presents a significant barrier to student learning," Murphy said during his visit. "Constant notifications and the temptation to check social media impede the learning process and diminish students’ ability to thrive in the classroom."

For over two years, Woodbury Junior-Senior High School has required students to lock their phones in pouches with their ID numbers at the start of the school day.

School officials have reported a more peaceful learning environment, better grades, and fewer suspensions.

"Today in Woodbury, we saw how quickly a phone-free environment can transform a school community," Murphy added.