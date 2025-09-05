Mushroom Festival kicks off 40th year in Chester County this weekend

article

The Brief The 40th annual Mushroom Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The two-day event will be held on State Street and will be held rain or shine. Entry to the festival costs $5 per person and is cash only.



Mushroom lovers are rejoicing as the 40th annual Mushroom Festival returns to Kennett Square, Chester County, this weekend. The festival, which is a popular local event each year, will celebrate the borough's status as the "Mushroom Capital of the World" with a weekend full of food, entertainment and fun.

What time, where is it and how much does it cost?

What we know:

The 40th Mushroom Festival will be held on State Street in Kennett Square Borough, located in southern Chester County.

The event will run on Saturday, September 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is a rain or shine event.

Tickets for entry are $5 per person, with attendees receiving a wristband for entry. Organizers note that the event is cash only.

The festival's 40th anniversary celebration kicked off with a parade on Thursday, September 4, at 6 p.m.

Parking information can be found on the festival's website.