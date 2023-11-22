Musician turns trashed piano into beautiful moment in South Philly

The music that comes from Suzanne Sheer’s Broad Street apartment in South Philly, is one of a kind.

"I’ve lived in Philly for almost 10 years now and I’ve been making music here since I lived here. It’s been really amazing making a name for myself here but it can kind of be discouraging sometimes, weird and hard trying to become this like, ‘thing’," says Sheer, who is a Philly singer/musician.

Sheer’s most recent performance, which was free and unexpected, made becoming "that thing" look quite easy.

Little did she know all she needed was a little motivation in the form of a trash piano.

"I was walking back from the grocery store and it was sitting right here with trash around it, it had the bench everything, it was just there," says Sheer.

You know the saying one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, but in this case Sheer quickly realized she would never be able to get it up the tight stairs to her apartment.

So, she did the next best thing and decided to play the piano on the street.

A special moment on Broad Street with Sheer, this trash piano and those lucky enough to capture the show.

"Someone actually came outside and took a picture of me and they were like, ‘I’m from New York, you see this stuff in New York all the time, you never see it in Philly’. I feel like because it was just so random and not planned, that is what made it even more special," says Sheer.

As for the piano, Sheer was keeping tabs on it, even talking to the owner who was getting rid of it to make space, but sadly Wednesday afternoon it was no longer there.

"I think the trash people came and got it, which is really a shame because it was a beautiful piano," says Sheer.

Video of her playing it has since circulated social media, with many taking a liking to her side street performance, so even though the piano is gone, the memory of playing it will live forever.

"I think for any artist, feeling like understood and seen in your art, in like a moment where your just like outside playing a piano that got put out for trash, that’s always I think one of the most special parts of making art," says Sheer.

Hear snippets of "Pop Star" by Suzanne Sheer in the above video.