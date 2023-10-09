Mysterious chair perched atop Cape May County home perplexes tourists and locals

There's no shortage of weird sighting across the state of New Jersey, but it may be time to add another to the list!

A clearly abandoned home with a missing roof sits in plain view on Route 47 in Dennis Township.

While that may not sound too unique, take a closer look!

Among all the furniture you'll find a chair dangling from the top floor, holding on for dear life.

The chair has captivated thousands, even spawning the creation of a Facebook Group called "Chair Watch."

"One day it will come down but until then we all must drive by and look at the chair in all it’s mesmerizing glory. Why is it still there? How long can it last? Will it blow off before the entire house falls down? Is it nailed to the floor? Things we all want to know and don’t want to know at the same time because it will ruin the fun. Watch the chair with us."

With over 8,000 followers, the page posts updates on the chair almost daily, with the occasional chair meme.

However, as curiosity continues to grow, they are urging visitors not to trespass or disturb the mysterious chair, or the home!