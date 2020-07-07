N.J. adds Delaware to their self-quarantine list

The number of states on New Jersey’s quarantine list is growing and, for the first time, it includes a state very close to home.

If you live in the Garden State and like to shop in Delaware or visit family or friends there, you’re being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks after you return to Jersey.

“If I go to Jersey? Wow!” exclaimed Nuriddiyn Mohammed. “I have no reason to be in New Jersey at the moment.”

But, Mohammed does have family in Philly he often visits, where the same request is coming from Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

“We’re also rapid growth of the epidemic in Delaware. I’ve seen nearly a doubling of case rates in the past week,” Dr. Farley said.

He agrees with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delaware do meet their criteria to ask Delawareans to self-quarantine and vice-versa if New Jerseyans and Pennsylvanians who are not commuting back and forth to work, but are hanging out in the First State and about 18 other states recording high COVID cases.

“I don’t believe we belong in that category,” Delaware Governor John Carney said.

Carney sees it as a major kick in the teeth.

“I don’t think we should be singled out by our partners in the region who we’ve tried to help when they needed our help,” Gov. Carney added.

Folks from all three states say they understand what officials are saying, but they’re frustrated.

“Impossible. Think it’s a suggestion. I mean it’s nice to have, but probably not realistic to expect people to do that or to enforce it,” said John McHugh.

“That’s a good question. I don’t know how they are going to enforce it. What are they gonna do? How can they remotely do that? GPS cars? Have check points? What?” remarked April Morton.

“People ain’t doing it no more. Look at the streets. Look at the traffic. It’s done,” Gus Fakirin said.

“You quarantine for 14 days and then come out and get exposed to someone. So, what, you’re back in quarantine for 14 days more?” Mohammed chuckled.

