Narberth Community Theatre to make triumphant return to stage after devastating fire

A real-life drama, not set on a stage, unfolded for a local theater group when its performance space, props, and costumes were destroyed in a fire more than a year ago at Overbrook Presbyterian Church.

Sunday night, the actors and crew prepared for their long-awaited curtain call and their triumphant return after tragedy.

What we know:

The Narberth Community Theatre is preparing to put on their show at the Circus Campus in Mt. Airy after a fire destroyed their stage.

Months of work after hardship will culminate in this production of "Into the Woods."

"We walked in for rehearsal, and smoke just billowed out of the building, and there were no alarms going off or anything," said Isadora Lyons, a board member of NCT.

In January 2024, the 136-year-old Overbrook Presbyterian Church was destroyed by a fire, leaving parishioners and nonprofit groups like Narberth Community Theater without a stage.

"Completely devastating. I mean, it was in January right after Christmas. We just started rehearsing 'Into the Woods,'" Lyons added.

Putting on the production that was meant to premiere in spring 2024, this group is ready to come back to a new stage.

"So many people use the theater. You know, it's a community. It helps us escape from our everyday lives. It's family, it's friends, and without a place to come together, it's like a hole," Lyons said.

It hasn't been easy for the nonprofit group to find a fitting space.

"Chaotic, stressful, tense, but invigorating in some respects," said John Cochrane, director and president of NCT.

Surrounded by circus equipment, the group will break down their set and chairs every night to put on a show for hundreds of audience members.

The actors rehearse their rendition of "Into the Woods," a mostly comedic show.

"It's a really profound and deep story, even though it's about fairy tales at the end of the day," said actress Jensen Davis.

But coming together after a devastating loss has helped the community become even stronger.

"This is a great and beautiful and fun way to make new friends and bond with our neighbors and have a blast," Davis added.

What's next:

The production will officially kick off next weekend at the Circus Campus, and tickets are available on their website, mynct.com.