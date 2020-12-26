Nashville explosion: Reward grows to more than $300K

A reward of more than $300,000 has already been raised to help find the suspect behind the bombing in Nashville on Christmas morning.

FOX News reports the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp put up the first $25,000, but other organizations and celebrities have since added to the reward total.

FOX Sports host Clay Travis pledged $10,000, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis donated $250,000, and the owners of the Lewis Country Store pitched in another $20,000.

The explosion rocked downtown around 6:30 a.m. Central Time after witnesses reported hearing gunfire followed by a warning to evacuate the area and a countdown.

Video from multiple sources shows a bright flash, glass flying, smoke, and the ground shaking.

Advertisement

Authorities eventually tied the explosion to an RV parked along 2nd Street adjacent to the AT&T switch building. The result of the blast caused data outages, 911 centers to go down, and even an air traffic control outage at Nashville’s airport.

Investigators said they found what could be human remains, but have yet to make a positive identification.

Three people were confirmed to have suffered minor injuries.

The city is hailing six police officers as heroes for evacuating the area ahead of the blast.

The FBI's Memphis field office is investigating along with local officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the city of Nashville activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake told reporters that authorities do not believe there is any further risk "to the downtown area."

FOX News contributed to this report

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.