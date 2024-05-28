National Hamburger Day 2024 brings freebies and deals

National Hamburger Day is on Tuesday, May 28 – an annual day to celebrate an iconic food and enjoy some delicious deals.

Whether you prefer yours with mustard, ketchup, onion, pickles, and/or cheese, there’s a burger for everyone.

Here are some deals being offered for National Burger Day 2024:

Arby’s

Arby's Rewards members can celebrate with 50% off a Deluxe Burger or Big Cheesy Bacon Burger in celebration of National Hamburger Day through June 2. The offer is valid for online, pick-up-in-store orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering buy-one, get-one burgers to Blazin’ Rewards Members. Offer is valid for dine-in, as well as takeout or delivery.

Burger King

Burger King is celebrating its flagship menu item with a free hamburger on Tuesday for customers who spend at least $0.70 or more on the BK app and BK.com for order ahead, dine-in, or BK delivery.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just one cent through June 2 with any purchase on the chain’s app or website.

