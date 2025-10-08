Parade of Ships: When the Navy, Marine Corps 250th celebrations will begin in Philadelphia

The Brief The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are coming to Philadelphia in October to celebrate their 250th birthdays. The week-long celebration will kick off with the Parade of Ships on Oct. 9. Events will go from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 in Philadelphia, Camden and Gloucester.



The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are coming to Philadelphia, the city where they were founded, to celebrate their 250th birthdays in October. The week-long celebration kicks off with the Parade of Ships and opening ceremony along the Delaware River.

While America won't celebrate its semiquincentennial (250th birthday) until July, the Navy and Marines actually predate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with the Navy's anniversary happening during the week of celebration.

Here's everything we know so far.

MAYPORT, FL (Sept. 20, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Peter Ticich/ Released)

When is the Parade of Ships?

What we know:

The week-long event kicks off on Oct. 9, with the Parade of Ships. Six ships from the Navy and Coast Guard will sail along the Delaware River from 10:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., along with two Yard Patrol boats and sailboats from the Naval Academy. Here are some of the ships that will be there, according to the Navy, though the specific ships participating is subject to change:

USS Arlington

USS Lassen

USS Cooperstown, from Florida

USS Billings

USCGC Lawrence Lawson, from Cape May, New Jersey

USCGC James Rankin

What ships will be in Philadelphia?

After the parade on Thursday, the ships will be stationed at piers across the area for public tours. Tours will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15, the Navy announced.

First, Penn's Landing will host tours of the USS Cooperstown, USCGC Lawrence Lawson, USCGC James Rankin and a U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boat and sailboat.

SUGGESTED: 'Ring It On': Philadelphia to showcase neighborhoods ahead of America's 250th anniversary

Pier 4 in Philadelphia will host the USS Arlington and a Naval Academy Yard Patrol boat and sailboat.

Gloucester Marine Terminal will host the USS Lassen.

The USS Billings will be in Camden, near the site of the ex-Battleship New Jersey.

How to watch the Parade of Ships

FOX 29 will be streaming the Parade of Ships on FOX29.com, the FOX 29 YouTube page, and the FOX Local app.

America 250 is hosting several watch parties in the area:

New Castle Battery Park in New Castle, Delaware

Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania

Fort Mercer in National Park, New Jersey

Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia

Mustin Field in Philadelphia

Founding of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

The backstory:

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps were both founded in Philadelphia.

It started before the Declaration of Independence was even signed. On Oct. 13, 1775, the Second Continental Congress created the Continental Navy at Independence Hall.

Less than a month later, on Nov. 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to create two battalions of Marines. Recruitment started later that day at Philadelphia's Tun Tavern.

After the American Revolution, though, the Continental Navy and the Continental Marines were dissolved. Years later, the Navy Act of 1794 established the Department of the Navy, and the U.S. Navy was reborn. Another act reestablished the U.S. Marines in 1798.