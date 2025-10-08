Parade of Ships: When the Navy, Marine Corps 250th celebrations will begin in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are coming to Philadelphia, the city where they were founded, to celebrate their 250th birthdays in October. The week-long celebration kicks off with the Parade of Ships and opening ceremony along the Delaware River.
While America won't celebrate its semiquincentennial (250th birthday) until July, the Navy and Marines actually predate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with the Navy's anniversary happening during the week of celebration.
Here's everything we know so far.
MAYPORT, FL (Sept. 20, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Peter Ticich/ Released)
When is the Parade of Ships?
What we know:
The week-long event kicks off on Oct. 9, with the Parade of Ships. Six ships from the Navy and Coast Guard will sail along the Delaware River from 10:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., along with two Yard Patrol boats and sailboats from the Naval Academy. Here are some of the ships that will be there, according to the Navy, though the specific ships participating is subject to change:
- USS Arlington
- USS Lassen
- USS Cooperstown, from Florida
- USS Billings
- USCGC Lawrence Lawson, from Cape May, New Jersey
- USCGC James Rankin
What ships will be in Philadelphia?
After the parade on Thursday, the ships will be stationed at piers across the area for public tours. Tours will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15, the Navy announced.
First, Penn's Landing will host tours of the USS Cooperstown, USCGC Lawrence Lawson, USCGC James Rankin and a U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boat and sailboat.
Pier 4 in Philadelphia will host the USS Arlington and a Naval Academy Yard Patrol boat and sailboat.
Gloucester Marine Terminal will host the USS Lassen.
The USS Billings will be in Camden, near the site of the ex-Battleship New Jersey.
How to watch the Parade of Ships
FOX 29 will be streaming the Parade of Ships on FOX29.com, the FOX 29 YouTube page, and the FOX Local app.
America 250 is hosting several watch parties in the area:
- New Castle Battery Park in New Castle, Delaware
- Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania
- Fort Mercer in National Park, New Jersey
- Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia
- Mustin Field in Philadelphia
Founding of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps
The backstory:
The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps were both founded in Philadelphia.
It started before the Declaration of Independence was even signed. On Oct. 13, 1775, the Second Continental Congress created the Continental Navy at Independence Hall.
Less than a month later, on Nov. 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to create two battalions of Marines. Recruitment started later that day at Philadelphia's Tun Tavern.
After the American Revolution, though, the Continental Navy and the Continental Marines were dissolved. Years later, the Navy Act of 1794 established the Department of the Navy, and the U.S. Navy was reborn. Another act reestablished the U.S. Marines in 1798.
The Source: Information in this story is from the U.S. Navy and the Homecoming 250 organization.