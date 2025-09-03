'Ring It On': Philadelphia to showcase neighborhoods ahead of America's 250th anniversary

The Brief Philadelphia will showcase its unique and diverse neighborhoods as part of its America 250 celebration. The ‘Ring It On' initiative will focus on three pillars to elevate the city: Activations, Beautifications, and Celebrations. Mayor Parker and city leaders touted the initiative during a press conference on Wednesday.



The City of Philadelphia will showcase its many unique and diverse neighborhoods as part of its plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

The ‘Ring It On!’ initiative focuses on making investments in Philadelphia neighborhoods in three stages: Activations, Beautifications, and Celebrations.

What we know:

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders unveiled the ‘Ring It On’ initiative during a press conference Wednesday.

"Ring It On! Uplifts and showcases the vibrancy of Philadelphia’s communities, cultures, and small businesses through a coordinated series of economic and cultural investments," an email from the city read.

To achieve these goals, the city identified three pillars – Activations, Beautifications, and Celebrations – that it says will "aim to boost civic pride, strengthen neighborhood economies, and create lasting impact well beyond 2026."

The city shared more information about exactly what each of the pillars include:

Activations

The City hopes to attract tourism and increase foot traffic in neighborhoods across Philadelphia by creating and enhancing community events.

"The goal of the activations is to engage residents, attract visitors, and promote local businesses by driving foot traffic and visibility to Philadelphia neighborhoods while building the capacity of supporting community organizations," the city said.

The city will share a public calander of the 2026 Ring It On events at a later date.

Beautifications

This step will bring enhancements to 20 of Philadelphia's most popular thoroughfares to promote small businesses and attempt to attract new development.

The city said it worked with professional design experts to work directly with community organizations on recommendations for improvements.

These projects include creating decorative banners, custom-designed 250th anniversary benches, large planters with seasonal plants, and more.

Celebrations

This step focuses on showcasing Philadelphia's vibrant and unique neighborhoods by bringing America's 250th anniversary party to the residents.

The Bells Across PA program will place 20 large replica Liberty Bells in neighborhoods across the city, creating a "treasure map" for residents and visitors to follow.

Block Party BONZNZA! offers 250 applicants a chance to score America250 merch and bring a "super-sized" block party to their communities.

The Neighborhood Tour Series is a 20-week initiative that will showcases what makes each community one of a kind.

Tour guides will collaborate with residents and community historians to co-create their tours, the city said, with a goal to "elevate neighborhood stories and encourage tourism beyond Philadelphia's Historic District and Center City."

What they're saying:

Karen Fegerly, Acting Director of Philadelphia's Department of Commerce, touted Mayor Parker's administration for making "unprecedented investments" in the city.

"We’re creating vibrant, welcoming enhancements that celebrate the unique character of our neighborhoods while driving economic growth to our local businesses," she added.