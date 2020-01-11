NC man charged with bringing weapons to United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

article

A North Carolina man has been charged with trying to bring an assault weapon, body armor and hollow-point bullets into the United States Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, New Jersey.

Authorities say 25-year-old Dustin Peters of Wilmington went to the facility in Cape May to attend a graduation ceremony Thursday.

They say they found the bullets during a routine vehicle search and later found the other items.

The Coast Guard says it doesn't consider Peters a threat to the center or the local community.

Peters is being held at the Cape May County Jail pending a court hearing. It's not immediately clear if he is represented by an attorney.