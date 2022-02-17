Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

NC plane crash: Pilot dies after airplane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 11:19AM
North Carolina
FOX TV Digital Team

Video shows scene of NC plane crash along I-85

(Warning: Troubling imagery) Footage recorded by Benjamin Nelson shows the plane engulfed in flames on the I-85 near Davidson County Airport following a crash on Feb. 16, 2022. (Credit: Benjamin Nelson via Storyful)

LEXINGTON, N.C. - An airplane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday along I-85 in Davidson County, North Carolina, killing the pilot and sparking a fire along the interstate, authorities said.

A twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer on the southbound side of the interstate near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington just before 5:15 p.m., North Carolina state highway patrol said.

The plane was taking off from the airport when it lost altitude "for unknown reasons" and crashed into the tractor-trailer, officials said. The tractor-trailer overturned and another vehicle, a 2019 Ford truck also headed southbound, was damaged from the debris of the initial collision.  

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene and was later identified as Raymond John Ackley, 43, from Charlotte. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 41-year-old Barrin Davis, of Concord, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The driver of the Ford truck was not injured. 

Video footage from the scene showed both the tractor and trailer on its left side. The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig. 

airplane crash resize

A screengrab from the video shows the scene of the crash along I-85 in Davidson County, North Carolina, on Feb. 16, 2022. (Credit: Benjamin Nelson via Storyful)

"As soon as we got right over the highway, we saw the tail of the plane and we saw the tractor-trailer learning on its side and both were on fire," a witness, Donald Holt Sr., told WRAL-TV. "As we got a little further, we saw a bunch of smoke — white smoke and black smoke."

"The flames were coming. It was too hot [and] it was too dangerous to get close to it," Holt added.

Another witness told FOX 8 that he was driving along I-85 on his way home from work when he saw the plane coming down quickly. 

"Pure shock," Lee Doggette told the local station. "I felt horrible because I know that those people had to succumb to the accident, you know? So that was my first thing… how unfortunate that is. I can’t really put it in words."

Footage recorded by local resident Benjamin Nelson showed the plane engulfed in flames, while other videos showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. 