NCAA March Madness: Xfinity Mobile Arena prepares to host games this weekend

The Brief Philadelphia is set to host multiple NCAA Tournament games this weekend at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Philly has hosted the tournament nearly 30 times and is home to iconic moments like Christian Laettner’s 1992 buzzer-beater. With top programs like North Carolina, UCLA, and UConn in the field, fans can expect intense competition.



March Madness is back, and Philadelphia is once again at the center of the college basketball world.

The city will host multiple NCAA Tournament games this weekend, bringing a packed schedule of high-stakes match-ups.

What we don't know:

Schools like Virginia, UCLA, UConn and others are set to take the court for five games at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, March 20, and Sunday, March 22.

Sunday's second-round game will be determined by the results of Friday's games:

Wright State vs. Virginia at 1:50 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Miami/SMU at 4:25 p.m.

UCF vs. UCLA at 7:25 p.m.

Furman vs. UConn at 10 p.m.

Fans will get the chance to see some of the sport’s most recognizable names — and possibly witness new legends emerge.

"There are always great teams, but what makes March special is the unexpected," an organizer said. "You’re looking for upsets, for teams to come out of nowhere."

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The backstory:

Philadelphia is no stranger to March Madness. This year marks roughly the 29th time the city has hosted NCAA Tournament games, and its history is filled with unforgettable moments.

Among them: the legendary 1992 East Regional game between Duke and Kentucky, capped by Christian Laettner’s buzzer-beating shot — widely considered one of the greatest plays in college basketball history.

Over the years, Philly has also hosted dramatic underdog runs and breakout performances, reinforcing its reputation as a stage where college basketball stories are made.

What's next:

With preparations complete and teams arriving, anticipation is building across the city. Large crowds are expected at the arena, and tickets remain available for fans still hoping to catch the action in person.