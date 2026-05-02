Body found after 3-story Wilmington house fire causes partial collapse

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The Brief Firefighters say a body was found in the remains of a Wilmington house fire. The fire caused part of the home to collapse during the response. Officials are still working to identify the victim and notify family members.



A deadly house fire in Wilmington has left one person dead after firefighters discovered a body in the rubble of a collapsed home.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. on May 2 in the 2000 block of North Harrison Street in the city’s Triangle neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames on all three floors of a three-story, semi-detached home. Crews initially entered the building to search for trapped occupants and fight the fire.

Due to intense conditions, the incident commander ordered firefighters to evacuate the structure. About 25 minutes into the response, the front section of the home collapsed.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

Update: body found

Fire officials later confirmed that a body was located in the remains of the home.

No further information has been released as authorities work to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Damage and injuries

An adjoining home suffered moderate fire and smoke damage, while a neighboring property had minor damage.

One firefighter was treated for a minor hand injury.

What's next:

The Wilmington Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.