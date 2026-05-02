20-year-old shot in North Philadelphia, police searching for suspect

article

The Brief A 20-year-old man was shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.



A 20-year-old man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. along the 2100 block of North 18th Street in the city’s 22nd District.

Police said the victim was struck by gunfire and taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

He was placed in stable condition shortly after arriving.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

What's next:

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information to contact the Northwest Detective Division.