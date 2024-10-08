Need a job? Philadelphia looking to fill 140 crossing guard positions

The City of Philadelphia is looking for qualified candidates to become crossing guards.

"The Streets Department is trying to fill all the ranks," said Deputy Commissioner Richard Montanez, Philadelphia Streets Department. "We constantly keep trying to hire crossing guards. Every month we’re trying to bring 20 to 30 people on board to become crossing guards and hopefully fill all our vacancies."

Currently, there are 680 crossing guards on the job, but the Streets Department needs 140 more to be fully staffed.

"Some of the crossings of concern we have used our public safety officers to go there and work two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon for the schools," said Montanez. "The Streets Department does not want any fatalities on our roads, we strive to be Vision Zero and we’re trying to get to zero fatalities on our roads and you begin that with the most vulnerable users which is our kids."

According to the city’s job posting, new crossing guards hired for the job will earn between $68 to $70 a day. Although a part-time job, it offers medical and pension benefits. Candidates must pass a background check.

Tracey Meyers, 56, crosses students at the intersection of Chalfont Drive and Knights Road in the Northeast.

Meyers said she felt a calling to serve her community a few years after retiring from her 28-year career with the State Liquor Control Board.

"I was going to be that crossing guard. I was going to be that person in the community that would be able to help the children get to and from school," said Meyers. "The hugs, the embracing, the smiles, the laughs on Fridays. We have a little happy dance that we do and say that we made it through the week, so it brings a lot of joy to being a crossing guard because it’s a job that’s worth having."

Montanez said the Streets Department tries to assign crossing guards at intersections within a mile of their home. He said the Kensington area, which has a large Hispanic population, is the most underserved.

According to the City of Philadelphia, the 24th District has 67 school crossings and 30 vacancies to fill; and the 25th District has 58 school crossings and 31 vacancies to fill.

Fatal or serious injury crashes are more likely to occur in lower income neighborhoods according to the City of Philadelphia. Spokesperson Traves Saunders shared this statement with FOX 29 via email:

"Crosswalk safety ensures safe connectivity in roadways for pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic safety is felt unequally by under-served communities in Philadelphia, with fatal or serious injury crashes three times more likely to occur in areas of the neighborhoods of the city where most residents have lower incomes. Deploying crossing guards in the crosswalk has an immeasurable impact on students. This reduces the uneasiness children and parents face while traveling to and from school. Department of Streets, School District of Philadelphia , Philadelphia Police Department and Vision Zero Philadelphia supported the transition of the crossing guard program from Philadelphia Police Department to Department of Streets and used crash data to prioritize guards at high pedestrian crash intersections."

"If you’re a grandparent or parent who already brings your child to school, or help your grandkid come to school, and you would like a job, you can become a crossing guard," said Montanez.

Click here for the City of Philadelphia’s job posting for School Crossing Guard.