Neighbors credited with rescuing couple trapped in New Jersey house fire
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - Neighbors in a Gloucester County town are being called heroes after they were credited with saving a couple from a raging house fire.
Dramatic video shared by the Woodbury Fire Department shows the intense blaze that engulfed a home on Chestnut Street in West Depford.
Firefighters say the couple was pulled from the home by neighbors before they arrived.
The pair were taken to a nearby hospital where their condition was not publicly shared by authorities.
Firefighters called the neighbors "true heroes."