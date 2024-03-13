Expand / Collapse search

Neighbors credited with rescuing couple trapped in New Jersey house fire

Published 
Gloucester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Neighbors rescue couple trapped in New Jersey house fire

Firefighter body camera shows neighbors rescuing a couple trapped in a raging house fire in Deptford, New Jersey.

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - Neighbors in a Gloucester County town are being called heroes after they were credited with saving a couple from a raging house fire.

Dramatic video shared by the Woodbury Fire Department shows the intense blaze that engulfed a home on Chestnut Street in West Depford.

Firefighters say the couple was pulled from the home by neighbors before they arrived. 

The pair were taken to a nearby hospital where their condition was not publicly shared by authorities. 

Firefighters called the neighbors "true heroes."