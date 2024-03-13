Neighbors credited with rescuing couple trapped in New Jersey house fire

Neighbors in a Gloucester County town are being called heroes after they were credited with saving a couple from a raging house fire.

Dramatic video shared by the Woodbury Fire Department shows the intense blaze that engulfed a home on Chestnut Street in West Depford.

Firefighters say the couple was pulled from the home by neighbors before they arrived.

The pair were taken to a nearby hospital where their condition was not publicly shared by authorities.

Firefighters called the neighbors "true heroes."