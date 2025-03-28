Neighbors upset as reconstruction of South Philly street heads into 5th month: 'Get it done!'

The Brief A South Philadelphia road has been ripped up for months and neighbors are fed up. The people who live on the street call it a war zone, as one person fell. Unfortunately for the neighbors, there are several more weeks left on the project.



The Philadelphia Water Department started the work back in November, replacing water mains and sewers more than 100 years old. Neighbors are complaining the project is taking way too long.

What they're saying:

"The way I fell, my head went boom down there," Richard Moreno described his fall near a torn up street. He says the work on Darian Street is not only loud and disruptive, but dangerous.

"If that guy didn’t come out of his house, I would never get up myself, cause I got carpel tunnel in the hands. My back ain’t that good. It would make it worse."

For months, he and others say they’ve had a hard time just walking down the street or even getting in and out of their homes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Neighbor Tony stated, "I walk with a cane sometimes, okay, and my legs are shaking now and then you’re like, ‘How do I get across the street?’ I mean, if it was in their neighborhood, it wouldn’t be taking this long."

Morano added, "Hurry up and fix it! Get it done! The guy said it’s gonna get done. It ain’t gonna get done for another three weeks, I guarantee you that."

The backstory:

The Philadelphia Water Department says the work is needed to help prevent emergency repairs, if something breaks.

In a statement, a spokesperson says:

"We understand installing new infrastructure and reconstructing streets can be disruptive and frustrating for residents and we work to ensure as little impact as possible. Because Darien Street is a very narrow block, the entire street is being fully reconstructed, and unfortunately, this type of work is unavoidably disruptive."

Frustrated:

That’s little comfort to those who live on the street.

Denise Gorley stated, "I’m tired of it. I’m tired of all the dust in my house. I’m tired of the loud noise. I’m tired of the street being blocked. It’s been really rough."

The other side:

Other neighbors say it’s no big deal and they’re happy to see work getting done.

Yolanda Avilez remarked, "For me, it’s fine. I mean, I got a new street. What can I say, just thankful they are fixing the street! Yeah, that’s okay!"

What's next:

The Water Department says everything should be finished in about four weeks and that they are right on schedule. Neighbors say they’ll believe it when they see it.