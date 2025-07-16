New app allows users to report street, parking violations to PPA in just 30 seconds

The Brief The Laser Vision app helps people report street violations directly to the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Developed by the volunteer group Philly Bike Action, the app allows users to quickly report issues like bike lane violations and sidewalk parking. All you have to do is take a picture of a violation and the app sends information to the PPA in just 30 seconds.



Are you fed up with drivers in Philadelphia who park over the line in the crosswalk? Well, you're in luck because a new app allows you to report those frustrating instances.

What we know:

The Laser Vision app, launched by Philly Bike Action, is designed to streamline the process of reporting street violations to the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA).

Users simply snap a picture of the violation, and the app gathers the necessary information to send a report to the PPA in just 30 seconds.

"There's a bike lane violation, sidewalk parking, crosswalk parking, corner clearance where people park too near an intersection and can't see around a car, and ADA ramp," explained Jacob Russell from Philly Bike Action.

Since its launch three weeks ago, the app has reported about 1,900 violations.

What they're saying:

Jacob Mello, a resident of East Passyunk, expressed hope that the app will discourage people from using bike lanes as loading zones.

"Hopefully it dissuades people from using the bike lanes as loading zones," he said. Russell added, "Our hope is to improve safety, to reduce situations that are causing pedestrians, people with strollers, to go into streets around a car blocking a sidewalk or crosswalk."

The other side:

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the app.

Some residents feel that using Laser Vision is akin to "snitching."

"My gosh, it's like tattle tailing thing going on?" Jacky Didaniels from East Passyunk commented. "Would you do it?" asked Timeney. "You know what maybe if you were in the middle of a handicapped situation probably or right in crosswalk," she said.

When asked if he would use the app, Jake DiCello shared mixed feelings. "I would think about it. I would think about it. I still need to weigh the pros and cons, I guess."

Why you should care:

The app is seen as a tool for improving public safety and accessibility.

Max Kelly, another East Passyunk resident, supports the app's use. "I would absolutely use the app especially when you are impeding on other people's accessibility and making life harder for other people, and if this is a means to do it, I'm all for it," he said.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Parking Authority praised the app as a tremendous help, noting that by simplifying the reporting process, the PPA can better target and crack down on areas that are chronically problematic, ultimately making them safer.