Suspect sought in theft of planters from Delco cafe that employs people with disabilities

The Brief Shawn Kenenske, 45, is accused of stealing planters from outside Ryan's Rise Up Café. The theft occurred around midnight on Sept. 1, and was captured on surveillance cameras. Ryan's Rise Up Cafe is a non-profit that gives men and women with disabilities, especially those that have aged out of the school system, a place to work, learn and grow.



Police in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of stealing multiple planters from outside a non-profit coffee shop.

Shawn Kenenske sought

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday identified Shawn Michael Kenenske as a suspect in the theft of several potted plants from Ryan's Rise Up Café on Evergreen Drive in Concord Township on September 1.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kenenske, 45. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Potted plants stolen

The backstory:

The owner of Ryan's Rise Up Cafe, Jim Vail, says the theft happened just after midnight and was captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

Video shows the suspect taking several planters from a short fence outside the store and drive away in a black SUV, using a rear exit to conceal his license plate.

Why you should care:

Vail said he named the business after his 21-year-old son who also works there a few days a week. The non-profit gives men and women with disabilities, especially those that have aged out of the school system, a place to work, learn and grow.

Vail says the situation only reinforced why their mission is so important. If the thief had stopped inside instead, maybe he would’ve thought twice.

"There’s really more to life and if you get the opportunity to come in here and see something that you’ve never had the opportunity to be exposed to, maybe that will ground you a little bit and refocus you on a straighter path."