New Castle hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead, Delaware police investigating

The Brief Delaware state police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run. The crash occurred on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in New Castle. Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact authorities.



Delaware State Police (DSP) officers are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

What we know:

The crash took place around 8 p.m. on South Dupont Highway, just south of Pulaski Highway. A pedestrian walking in the southbound lanes was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to DSP.

The pedestrian was thrown into a wooded area off the roadway by the impact of the collision, and emergency responders discovered the body while attending to another call. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity remains unknown.

The roadway remained closed for about four hours as investigators from the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction unit worked to clear the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to reach out. Master Corporal R. Kunicki can be contacted at 302-365-8417. Alternatively, information can be shared via a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

The investigation remains active and police are seeking assistance from the community to help identify the vehicle and driver involved.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian and the vehicle involved in the crash are still unknown. Details about the driver or any possible witnesses have not been disclosed.