New Castle man charged with burglary, attempted rape of elderly woman

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The Brief Police in New Castle arrested Davonso Davis after responding to a burglary and attempted rape involving an 80-year-old woman on Sunday. Investigators say Davis is also connected to a previous attempted burglary from September 24 and an earlier allegation of sexual harassment. Detectives want anyone with additional information about these incidents to contact them.



A Delaware man has been arrested and charged after police in New Castle say they responded to a burglary and attempted rape of an 80-year-old woman.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a call for a bugler and attempted rape on Arbor Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Police say responding officers quickly located a man matching the suspect's description.

He was identified by police as Davonso Davis, 29, of New Castle. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Detectives say their investigation linked Davis to a past allegation of sexual harassment involving a family member of the victim. They also connected him to an attempted burglary targeting a 70-year-old woman on September 24 on the same block of Arbor Avenue.

What's next:

After being released from the hospital on Monday, Davis was charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, attempted rape, attempted burglary, sexual harassment, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief, according to police.

Police said Davis was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution with bail set at $100,300 cash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to contact Detective Alexandra Vansant at (302) 395-8137 or by email at Alexandra.Vansant@newcastlede.gov.

The New Castle County Division of Police also encourages tips to be provided through their non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.