Bucks County man faces new charges following road rage Incident and armed robbery: DA

John Thomas Mathis, a 44-year-old resident of Levittown, Bucks County, is facing new charges related to an armed robbery and subsequent confrontation with police.

What we know:

On August 2, officials say Mathis held up a Metro by T-Mobile cell phone store in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood stealing approximately $1,000 in cash.

Prosecutors allege that after the robbery, Mathis fled into Bucks County.

Less than an hour later, they say he reportedly threatened a driver with a gun on Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

Police were called to the scene, and Mathis was shot by an officer during the confrontation.

According to the district attorney, Mathis was "clearly in possession with a firearm displayed in his right hand," while holding a cellphone in his left.

The district attorney has stated that Mathis is legally prohibited from owning a gun.

He was already facing several charges in Bucks County, including those related to a separate road rage incident earlier this year.

New Charges

On Wednesday, Bucks County Detectives filed one count each of robbery and theft by unlawful taking, two counts each of prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

He was also charged with evading arrest or detention on foot, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

What's next:

Mathis, who is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility, will be arraigned on Friday.

The shooting incident remains under investigation as authorities continue to piece together the events leading up to the confrontation.

The legal proceedings will determine the outcome of these charges and any additional consequences stemming from his actions.