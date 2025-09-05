New details on SEPTA restoring services, fare hikes and funding controversy

The Brief SEPTA must fully restore its bus routes and rail lines by September 14, a judge ordered. While this move temporarily alleviates commuter chaos, riders will face a fare increase of over 20 percent.



SEPTA has announced the full restoration of its rail lines and bus routes by September 14th, following a dramatic end to the fight over service cuts and fare hikes.

What we know:

The restoration comes after a judge ordered SEPTA to reverse its service cuts, which had eliminated 32 bus routes and shortened 16 others.

The decision to restore services coincides with a 21.5 percent fare hike, marking the second increase in just nine months.

By the numbers:

Scott Sauer, SEPTA's general manager, reported that last week alone, 4,400 people were left behind at bus and trolley stops due to overcrowding caused by reduced service.

The number of late bus trips increased by 26 percent compared to normal conditions.

SEPTA plans to divert state funding, specifically "capital assistance funds" set aside for new train cars, buses, and repairs, to cover operational costs.

This move is seen as a temporary solution to SEPTA's budget crisis, with no commitment to replace the diverted funds.

What They're Saying

"It's a racket, it's a money grab. They already knew they had the money, they had the funding. They just want people to possibly suffer who can't afford it as is at $2.50. It wasn't that long ago we went up to $2.50 and now $2.90, it's impossible," said Goldie Chavous, a SEPTA rider.

Bruce Wick, another rider, shared skepticism. "They was just trying to get more, it's a money scheme. They was trying to get more money for what I don't know," he said.

What's next:

While the restoration will keep SEPTA running for two years, there is concern that this temporary fix may reduce urgency among state lawmakers to find sustainable funding solutions.

SEPTA officials hope this won't lead to it being forgotten once the two-year period ends.