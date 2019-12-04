New Jersey AG announces policing policy overhaul

article

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has issued a handful of new directives to law enforcement, aimed at overhauling how police and prosecutors handle investigations, including the release of video from incidents involving officers.

Grewal unveiled the directives Wednesday in Newark alongside State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan, other law enforcement officers and prosecutors.

Among the changes are a presumption in favor of publicly releasing any video recordings that show serious use of force by authorities.

The change is aimed at promoting transparency and trust with the public, Grewal said.

The directives stemmed in part from requests for clarity from stakeholders across the state, Grewal said.

