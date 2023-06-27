New Jersey community enraged by desecration of Pride flags: 'It’s disgraceful'

A South Jersey community is enraged after a Pride banner that hung in solidarity with an American flag atop a light post was defaced by someone overnight.

"They should be disgraced," Mullica Hill resident Christy Yandack told FOX 29. "It's disgraceful, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

The Pride banners were hung atop light post surrounding a quaint pond in Mullia Hill to commemorate Pride Month and speak to the community's diversity.

Police say the word ‘Pride’ was cut out of the banner by someone last Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

"That's not the character of Mullica Hill," Township Administrator Mark Gravinese said. "We take pride in our diversity and having a community that's open."

Township leaders have issued a letter to residents decrying the vandalism as police investigate the incident.

"It was a defined act and targeted those flags," Gravinese said.