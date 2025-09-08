New Jersey couple celebrates anniversary of giving back to community

Joe and Dianne DeMarco, a special couple from Audubon, New Jersey, are celebrating an anniversary this week—not for their marriage, but for their longstanding commitment to giving back to their community.

Married for 55 years, the DeMarcos have dedicated the past 47 years to honoring their late son, Joe DeMarco III, by awarding scholarships to local high school seniors.

The backstory:

In 1978, the DeMarcos faced the tragic loss of their son, Joe DeMarco III, in a car accident. Joe was a talented golfer and a senior at Audubon High School.

Just days after his untimely death, the DeMarcos learned that Joe had been awarded a golf scholarship to his dream college. In an effort to turn their grief into something positive, Joe and Dianne decided to honor their son by providing scholarship money to one Audubon High School senior each year.

By the numbers:

Over the past 47 years, the DeMarcos have awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to deserving students.

Now in their 90s, they continue to support their community through personal donations and contributions from notable New Jersey athletes like Joe Flacco and Mike Trout.

One of the main fundraisers for the scholarship is the Joseph L. DeMarco Memorial Golf Tournament.

What's next:

The 47th annual tournament is scheduled for this Wednesday at Medford Village Country Club.

There are still openings available for those who wish to participate.

What you can do:

Additionally, donations can be made through demarcomemorialgolf.org.

The DeMarcos' dedication to their community serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of turning personal tragedy into a legacy of generosity and support.