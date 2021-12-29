New Jersey Department of Health adopts CDC guidelines on COVID-19 isolation

article

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is updating its guidance on isolation and quarantine period for both the public and healthcare providers based on new recommendations for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Based on the latest science and data—that demonstrates transmission occurs early on in the course of illness—new isolation and quarantine recommendations have been developed to address the spread of COVID-19," said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. "This data underscores the importance of vaccination, especially receiving a booster dose. The Department encourages vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone 5 and older and boosters for everyone 16 and older to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state."

The NJDOH will update its guidance documents for the general population to reflect the CDC's guidance, which shortens the recommended isolation time from 10 days for individuals with COVID-19 to five days so long as they don't have symptoms.

Furthermore, that five-day period will be followed by another five-day period of wearing a mask when around others.

In addition to this, the NJDOH will also decrease isolation time after COVID-19 illness for healthcare workers. Those who are without symptoms, but who had COVID-19 can return to work after 7 days with a negative test. Isolation time can further be reduced if there are staff shortages.

"Residents should also continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask when in public indoor spaces, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick," added Persichilli.

