New Jersey drivers seeing lowest July 4 weekend gas prices in 4 years

Motorists heading out for the holiday weekend in New Jersey and around the country are seeing the lowest gas prices for the July 4 period in four years.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday ticked up a penny to $2.16.

Drivers were paying $2.80 a gallon at this time last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.17, unchanged from last week.

The national average was $2.73 at this time a year ago.

