New Jersey earthquake shown on coffee shop Nest cam: 'Am I gonna die?'

By FOX 29 Digital Team
Updated  April 5, 2024 1:04pm EDT
New Jersey quake: Customers run out of coffee shop

Video from Boonton Coffee Co. in New Jersey shows people running out the door while the building shakes, with one girl asking, "Am I gonna die?"

BOONTON, N.J. - The New Jersey earthquake that shook buildings from Philadelphia to NYC and beyond was caught on camera at a busy coffee shop in Boonton. 

Security cameras showed employees and customers reacting to the building shake as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey Friday morning. 

Customers – along with one dog – are seen running outside to see what the commotion is all about.  

"Am I gonna die?" one girl asks as the shaking persists. 

The earthquake happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, and people from Philly to Jersey to NYC – even Baltimore to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border – reported feeling the ground shake. USGS figures show more than 42 million people likely felt the earthquake. 

Coffee shop video shows earthquake reaction from workers, customers (Boonton Coffee Co. via Storyful)

Watch: Earthquake captured on cameras in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

A home security camera captured the moment a 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled New Jersey on Friday morning, April 5, 2024. A Pennsylvania resident also filmed the moment he realized an earthquake was hitting the area.(Credit: Jeremy Godwin/@jergo via Storyful, Richard Snyder via Storyful)

While there were no immediate reports of serious damage, officials were checking bridges and other major infrastructure, Amtrak slowed trains throughout the busy Northeast Corridor, and a Philadelphia-area commuter rail line suspended service out of what it said was "an abundance of caution."

Philadelphia police are asking people not to call 911 about seismic activity unless it's an emergency. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state officials were monitoring the situation. 

Earth Science professor at Saint Joseph's University addresses tri-state area earthquake

Dr. Usha Rao, a professor at Saint Joseph's University, addressed what happened with her and her students she was teaching during the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook up the tri-state area.

Officials in New York said there were no reports of injuries or damage, but warned that aftershocks are possible. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 