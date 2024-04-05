New Jersey earthquake shown on coffee shop Nest cam: 'Am I gonna die?'

The New Jersey earthquake that shook buildings from Philadelphia to NYC and beyond was caught on camera at a busy coffee shop in Boonton.

Security cameras showed employees and customers reacting to the building shake as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey Friday morning.

Customers – along with one dog – are seen running outside to see what the commotion is all about.

"Am I gonna die?" one girl asks as the shaking persists.

Featured article

The earthquake happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, and people from Philly to Jersey to NYC – even Baltimore to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border – reported feeling the ground shake. USGS figures show more than 42 million people likely felt the earthquake.

Coffee shop video shows earthquake reaction from workers, customers (Boonton Coffee Co. via Storyful)

While there were no immediate reports of serious damage, officials were checking bridges and other major infrastructure, Amtrak slowed trains throughout the busy Northeast Corridor, and a Philadelphia-area commuter rail line suspended service out of what it said was "an abundance of caution."

Philadelphia police are asking people not to call 911 about seismic activity unless it's an emergency. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state officials were monitoring the situation.

Officials in New York said there were no reports of injuries or damage, but warned that aftershocks are possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.