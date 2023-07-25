New Jersey family reunited with aunt's 1942 yearbook stuffed with cherished mementos

The cherished yearbook of a New Jersey woman who died at the age of 97 was reunited with her family after it was found at a Goodwill store in Glassboro.

Katherine Moore was beloved by family members and her 10 nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Katherine. She was remember for enjoying trips to Wildwood and growing roses.

Katherine, who never married or had children of her own, worked at Campbell's Soup for nearly half a century. She died last November at the age of 97.

"She would always have the best and coolest jewelry, and really colorful outfits like many people did in the 60s and 70s," said her nephew Jon Steward.

The family tried to preserve her memory by compiling photos and family bibles, but little did they know that one of Katherine's prized possessions - her 1942 Paulsboro High School yearbook - accidentally wound up at the Goodwill store in Glassboro where it was found by Manny Nunez.

Tucked inside the pages of Katherine's yearbook were important newspaper clippings, mementos of her life, even her birth certificate and a letter from her mom. Nunez understood the importance of these cherished memories and reached out to FOX 29 reunite the yearbook with Katherine's family.

"You can see she was a good person, she was a good person, she had a great heart," Nunez said.

He returned the yearbook to Steward, who in turn shared pictures and memories of his Aunt Katherine.

"I think we are kindred souls in some ways because we care about family, and we care about telling people's stories," Steward said.