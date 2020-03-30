New Jersey golfers collect supplies to donate to local hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

(FOX NEWS) -- A private New Jersey golf club aims to pay it “fore”-ward, collecting bottled water and Gatorade Sunday morning to donate to emergency room workers at a busy nearby hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The membership here likes to give back to the town, and they saw a need here,” said David Bachman, the club’s general manager. “I think they stepped up to the plate.”

A group of members at the Spring Brook Country Club in Morris Township is accepting donations to give to the Morristown Medical Center from 8 a.m. to noon, Bachman told Fox News.

Earlier this week, the club sent a truckload of sandwiches to the respiratory unit, where they were taken out of the back of the vehicle and brought into the hospital without any direct contact. And it plans to send more “hoagies” as time goes by, Bachman said.

The country club was incorporated in 1921 on 180 acres, according to its website. Members have for years been supporting charities in the surrounding town, Bachman said. The current membership roster includes some doctors and nurses who work at the medical center.

Amid a statewide coronavirus-related shutdown, the country club itself is running on a skeleton crew of maintenance staff and other workers, with golfing and tennis shut down and the dining room open only for to-go orders, Bachman said.

The donations come as Gov. Phil Murphy ordered hospitals to begin tallying their stockpiles of personal protective equipment and, along with other information, report to the state on a daily basis in an effort to distribute supplies to fight the coronavirus.

“Personal protective equipment for our front-line health care workers and first responders is critically important to fighting COVID-19,” Murphy said.

