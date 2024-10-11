New Jersey high school resource officer assaulted by parent, student: police

article

A New Jersey high school resource officer was injured Friday morning after being assaulted by a parent and a student, police said.

The incident unfolded in the lobby area of Williamstown High School around 9 a.m., Monroe Township Police said in a Facebook post.

The school resource officer sustained injuries to the hands and face, police said. A school faculty member was also assaulted during the incident.

The large police response caused the school to be placed on a "temporary hold," but police said there was no threat to students and staff.

"We will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in our schools, including parents and juveniles," the department said.

Investigators have not revealed details into what caused the incident, which police said resulted in the arrest of a teen and adult.