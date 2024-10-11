Here's the best time to look for northern lights in Philadelphia, suburbs on Friday

A dazzling display of pinks and purples illuminated the night sky along parts of the East Coast on Thursday night.

Vibrant bands of northern lights brought on by an "unusually strong" geomagnetic storm were spotted in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

It was a rare treat for many stargazers in urban areas, like Philadelphia and New York City, and states that are typically too far south to see the light show.

If you missed your chance to see the dancing lights, you're in luck! Forecasters say there's a chance the northern lights will return on Friday night.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Northern lights in Doylestown.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the northern lights could be visible around sunset Friday, but the best time to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon is between 10-2.

This isn't the first time the planet has experienced a strong geomagnetic storm. Back in May, Earth saw near-global auroras that reached as far south as Florida.