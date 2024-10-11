This local pumpkin patch was recently ranked best in the country
PHILADELPHIA - A popular Pennsylvania orchard recently received nationwide recognition for its pumpkin patch!
Linvilla Orchard in Middletown Township was ranked the best place to go pumpkin picking by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.
The Delaware County farm gained the top spot based on research that analyzed TikTok views.
Visitors can pick apples and pumpkins at Linvilla Orchard, and the farm shop sells local produce – including cider.
Linvilla Orchard is open Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and stays open an extra hour on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October.