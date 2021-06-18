New Jersey hits goal of 4.7M fully vaccinated ahead of schedule

article

Governor Phil Murphy and state health officials will gather in Newark, New Jersey on Friday to announce that the state has vaccinated 70% of its adult population ahead of schedule.

Murphy, a Democrat, set a goal to have 4.7 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by June 30.

Officials on Friday, including Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, will mark the milestone just under two weeks ahead of schedule during a press conference at Rutgers Medical School at University Hospital in Newark.

The hospital was the site of New Jersey's first vaccinations back on Dec. 15, according to a press release.

Cases of COVID-19 in the Garden State keep plummeting as the robust vaccination effort that included six mega sites across the state effectively stymied the virus. New Jersey on Thursday announced just 195 new positives and seven additional deaths.

During the dramatic drop-off in caseloads and deaths attributed to COVID-19, New Jersey has rolled back most of its restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Murphy repealed the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter