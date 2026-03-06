New Jersey man, 82, accused of possessing trove of child sexual abuse material

The Brief John Cocco, 82, is accused of possessing over 41,000 images and more than 100 videos of child sexual abuse material. Cocco, a Washington Township resident, turned himself in on Thursday after he was charged with one count of second-degree possession on child sexual abuse material. Cocco faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison.



An 86-year-old Gloucester County man is accused of being in possession of more than 41,000 images of child sexual abuse material.

What we know:

John Cocco, 82, turned himself after being charged with one count of second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives became aware of Cocco after prosecutors received four from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children.

Investigators say they found over 41,000 images and more than 100 videos of Child Sex Abuse Material on Cocco's electronic devices.

What's next:

Cocco is due back in court in April, according to a press release from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

The maximum term of incarceration for second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material is 10 years in state prison.